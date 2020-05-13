Hailey Bieber is 'almost happy' Justin Bieber's tour got postponed

Hailey Bieber is "almost happy" that Justin Bieber's tour got postponed as she feels it would give him more time to be "strong and healthy and prepare".

Speaking in their new Facebook series, "The Biebers on Watch", she said: "You know what, I honestly feel like with that whole thing, everything happens for a reason, and I'm almost happy that I feel like you have even more time to just be strong and healthy and prepare. And when the tour does come back around and when you go out, you're going to just be so strong and healthy and that makes me feel a little bit better."

Justin was forced to postpone his "Changes Tour' due to the coronavirus pandemic and took to social media to admit he was "anxiously awaiting the opportunity" to get back on stage in front of his fans again.

A statement shared by Justin on Twitter read: "In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for the Changes Tour. While Justin - along with his band, dancers and crew - has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost.