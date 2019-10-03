Hailey Bieber can't wait to build a "loving happy home" with her husband Justin Bieber, after the pair got married for a second time over the weekend.
The couple got married again over the weekend and they are even more excited for their next chapter together and just want to start a family as soon as they can.
A source told People magazine: "Marrying Justin is Hailey's dream come true. She always had a crush on him and she was so happy and excited when they got a bit older and dated. He wasn't in the right place to be in a healthy relationship with anyone, and she was really upset with him [when they split before].
They both went their separate ways. When they came back together, it was everything she had been praying for. She truly just wants to build a loving, happy home and family with Justin."