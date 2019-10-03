Hailey Bieber wants to build a 'loving happy home' with Justin Bieber









Justin and Hailey Bieber. Picture: Instagram Hailey Bieber can't wait to build a "loving happy home" with her husband Justin Bieber, after the pair got married for a second time over the weekend. The couple got married again over the weekend and they are even more excited for their next chapter together and just want to start a family as soon as they can. A source told People magazine: "Marrying Justin is Hailey's dream come true. She always had a crush on him and she was so happy and excited when they got a bit older and dated. He wasn't in the right place to be in a healthy relationship with anyone, and she was really upset with him [when they split before]. They both went their separate ways. When they came back together, it was everything she had been praying for. She truly just wants to build a loving, happy home and family with Justin."

Meanwhile, Justin - who has been going through a rough patch as of late - had previously promised his fans that once he's finished getting his personal life in order, he will be ready to create new music.

He wrote on social media at the time: "So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I knew and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour.

I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health."