London - He has held viewers spellbound since starring, aged 12, in 'Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone', earning himself a fortune in the process.
And Daniel Radcliffe has evidently lost none of his wizardry - in either artistic or financial spheres.
For not only will the 30-year-old shortly grace the big screen once more as anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin in 'Escape From Pretoria' but he has also just posted another bewitching set of figures, adding more than £4-million to his personal fortune.
Accounts filed at Companies House on Christmas Eve reveal that his company, Gilmore Jacobs, is now worth just over £80-million, up from £76-million in 2018, after making a £4.2-million profit in the past financial year.