Harry Potter and the £4m fortune









Actor Daniel Radcliffe poses as he arrives at the WarnerMedia Upfront event in New York. Picture: Reuters London - He has held viewers spellbound since starring, aged 12, in 'Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone', earning himself a fortune in the process. And Daniel Radcliffe has evidently lost none of his wizardry - in either artistic or financial spheres. For not only will the 30-year-old shortly grace the big screen once more as anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin in 'Escape From Pretoria' but he has also just posted another bewitching set of figures, adding more than £4-million to his personal fortune. Accounts filed at Companies House on Christmas Eve reveal that his company, Gilmore Jacobs, is now worth just over £80-million, up from £76-million in 2018, after making a £4.2-million profit in the past financial year.

Neither Radcliffe nor any of his representatives was available to comment but the actor, whose pay from the company is not disclosed, would be the first to acknowledge his debt to his parents, Alan, 60, a literary agent who forsook his own career to nurture his son’s, and Marcia, 62, a casting agent.

The couple established Gilmore Jacobs back in 2000, before Harry Potter first cast his worldwide spell. His parents are the only directors, but have always made it plain the money it generates - from investments and Daniel’s stellar career - is for him alone.

Radcliffe now spends much of his time in New York with girlfriend Erin Darke, 35, whom he met when they starred together in the 2013 drama 'Kill Your Darlings'. But he betrays no sign of succumbing to delusions of film star grandeur, emphasising instead that his fortune gives him what other actors can only dream of - artistic freedom.

"I would like to start directing in my 30s," he said last year, "and try to get at least one film made before I turn 40." With a fortune estimated at nearly £100-million, perhaps he’ll produce it, too.

Daily Mail