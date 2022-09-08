Harry Styles pokes fun at Chris Pine spit-gate as he returns to stage

Harry Styles poked fun at Chris Pine spit-gate as he returned to the stage at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. At the weekend, video footage went viral of the “As It Was” singer and his “Don’t Worry Darling” co-star at the premiere of their movie at the Venice Film Festival, with many speculating that Styles spat on Pine.

However, a rep for the latter has since dismissed online accusations that the 28-year-old star spat as he took his seat next to his 42-year-old co-star before the screening. The spokesperson told Variety: "This is a ridiculous story – a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. Watch video:

"Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine." The clip prompted gossip of a rift between the pair. But Pines' rep confirmed that they have "nothing but respect" for each other and that the speculation was wide of the mark.

The spokesperson added: "There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist." And as Styles marked his milestone 10th concert at the New York City venue, the “Late Night Talking” singer joked about the spitting fiasco. He told the crowd: “This is our 10th show at Madison Square Garden, it is wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back here.

“I just popped over to Venice to spit on Chris Pine but fear not, we’re back!” Pines and Styles star in “Don’t Worry Darling” alongside Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan and Olivia Wilde, who also directed the psychological thriller film. And Styles, who started dating Wilde in 2021, recently heaped praise on the director.

