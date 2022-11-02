Harry Styles tops Heat Rich List 2022

Harry Styles has been named the richest British celebrity, 30 years old and under for the first time, according to the Heat Rich List. The 28-year-old singer made his debut on the magazine’s annual list back in 2016 and he has now broken through the £100m barrier amassing a £116m fortune to replace 31-year-old Ed Sheeran in the top spot.

Styles’s increased wealth comes due to the success of his third solo studio album “Harry’s House”, which spent six weeks at the top of the UK charts, as well as lead single “As It Was”, which topped the US Billboard chart for 15 weeks. Watch video: The former One Direction star’s acting career continues to go from strength-to-strength with lead roles in 2022 in “Don’t Worry Darling” and “My Policeman”, whilst he has lucrative endorsement deals with Gucci and skincare and nail varnish ranges.

Fellow pop star Dua Lipa has also enjoyed a strong rise in this year’s Heat rankings jumping from eighth to the number two position with £69.1m banked. This is thanks to her hit second album “Future Nostalgi”, a sold-out world tour and endorsement deals with companies including Versace, Evian and Puma. Model-and-actress Cara Delevingne moves up two spots from last year to third place with £63.8m earned.

Styles’s former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan sits in fourth position with earnings of £58.4m. Sam Smith has amassed £37.8m and sits in eighth place in this year’s list ahead of “Star Wars” actors Daisy Ridley (£36.1m) and John Boyega (£28.8m) who round out the top 10. Notable new entries this year include 21st placed singer/songwriter Sam Fender, who has amassed £10m after the success of second album “Seventeen Going Under” and a mammoth sold-out tour.

A trio of former “Love Island” contestants also make their debuts with couple Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury placing at 26th with a collective £6.5m, while 2019 winner Amber Gill rounds out the top 30 with new “Love Island” presenter Maya James coming in at 29th with £5.3m. Now in its twelfth year, the Heat Rich List delves into the bank accounts of Britain’s youngest, richest stars to find out where they make their money. Combing through their company accounts (where available), record sales, TV contracts and endorsement deals, the British publication produces an estimate for their lifetime earnings to date.

Each entry must be an entertainer of 30 years old or under, and born in, or chiefly resident in, the UK or Ireland. The 30 Richest Celebrities 30 and Under appears in this week’s “Heat magazine”, on sale now. “Heat’s” Richest British Celebrities, 30 years old and under 2022, full list:

1. Harry Styles, 28 (£116m) 2. Dua Lipa, 27 (£69.1m) 3. Cara Delevingne, 30 (£63.8m)

4. Niall Horan, 29 (£58.4m) 5. Louis Tomlinson, 30 (£48.3m) 6. Liam Payne, 29 (£47.4m)

7. Zayn Malik, 29 (£38m) 8. Sam Smith, 30 (£37.8m) 9. Daisy Ridley, 30 (£36.1m)

10. John Boyega, 30 (£28.8m) 11. Stormzy, 29 (£27.8m) 12. KSI, 29 (£26.4m)

13. Lewis Capaldi, 26 (£20.3m) 14. Millie Bobby Brown, 18 (£19m) 15. Jade Thirlwall, 29 (£17.5m)

16. Perrie Edwards, 29 (£17.5m) 17. Tom Holland, 26 (£15.7m) 18. George Ezra, 29 (£15.5m)

19. Sophie Turner, 26 (£14.7m) 20. Tommy Mallet, 30 (£14.7m) 21. Sam Fender, 28 (£10m) New entry

22. Charli XCX, 30 (£9.2m) New entry 23. Maisie Williams, 25 (£9m) 24. Saoirse Ronan, 28 (£8.1m)

25. Dave, 24 (£7.4m) 26. Molly-Mae Hague, 23, and Tommy Fury, 23 (£6.5m) New entry 27. Jake Bugg, 28 (£6.4m)