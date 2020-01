Hilary Duff feels guilty for honeymooning at the Kruger National Park









Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff. Picture: Instagram Hilary Duff tied the knot with Matthew Koma in a quiet ceremony on December 21, and a few days later the two jetted off to enjoy a romantic safari honeymoon at the Kruger National Park in South Africa. Both Duff and Koma posted pictures of their getaway on their social media pages. The "Lizzie Mcguire" star captioned one of the pictures, "Honeymooning with my honey. Already seen the big 5 and had so many naps. Doesn’t get better than this....," she said.

However, in the very next post, she says that feels "a bit guilty" to be enjoying her honeymoon in South Africa in a similar landscape while half a billion animals have burnt to death in the fires that gutted Australia.

She goes on to say that she and her new husband are "coming up" with a number to donate to the fires.

"The next photo is absolutely gut wrenching. The fires in beautiful Australia are covering the entire country 14.7 million acres have burned. That is an unfathomable number. Half a billion animals GONE. Burned alive. 💔💔 its a strange feeling of guilt to be enjoying my honeymoon in South Africa in a similar landscape where the animals are healthy and free and such devastating circumstances for others occurring at the same moment. Homes burned, people displaced and unfortunately some lives lost. @Matthewkoma and I are coming up with a number that we feel comfortable with to donate and will keep you posted on that. Please do what you can," she captioned the post.

In the last picture Duff and Koma are enjoying nature as the sunsets behind them.