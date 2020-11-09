Hilary Swank hits back at trolls criticising her for sharing her political views

Hilary Swank has vowed to never be silenced on her political views after she was trolled for showing her support to the new Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. The 46-year-old actress reposted a photo of Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris celebrating herself and President Joe Biden's victory following the presidential election on November 3, with her great-nieces. She captioned the post making reference to Kamala's speech, writing: “The first, but not the last: Vice President-elect @kamalaharris." View this post on Instagram The first, but not the last: Vice President-elect @kamalaharris 💫![CDATA[]]>🙌![CDATA[]]>🏽 . . . Repost: @oprahmagazine Via @meena A post shared by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank) on Nov 8, 2020 at 3:49pm PST However, some of Hilary's followers were irked by the “Away” star discussing politics on social media. One user wrote: “I don’t think it’s ever smart for celebrities to share their political opinions, 71 million Americans who voted for Trump this election…. Yeah focus…. Because social media and the news do not announce the election.

“It’s different this time around because we have authoritarians in big tech censoring conservatives. You don’t need to demean yourself for being white. Just be chill.”

But the Oscar-winner soon hit back and insisted she will "never" be "quiet" when it comes to voicing her opinion on the things that “matter” - even if she loses fans.

She wrote back: “I don’t care who likes me and who doesn’t like me. I am an artist, I make art and I stand up for what I believe in.

“And, I’m never quiet on things that matter and always stand up for people that need their voices heard. Which is pretty indicative in the stories I tell.”

Another follower stood up for Hilary, adding in the comments section: “Great pic-thanks for sharing!! I see the trolls are still following you… (sic)”

To which she replied: “Right? Maybe because secretly in their heart they agree, so they continue to follow to sooth their heart.”