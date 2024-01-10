Hollywood shocked by sudden passing of 'Designated Survivor' star Adan Canto

Halle Berry has pledged Adan Canto will be "forever in [her] heart" following his shock death. The 57-year-old actress has been left devastated by the passing of her friend - who she starred with in her 2020 directorial debut 'Bruised', as well as 2014's 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' - on Monday following a secret battle with appendiceal cancer, and paid tribute to him on her social media accounts.

Sharing a photo of Canto who was 42 when he died, she wrote on Instagram: “I don’t have the words just yet…. but my dear sweet friend Adan just gained his wings. Forever, forever in my heart [dove and gret heart emoji] (sic)"

Canto was also known for playing Aaron Shore in political drama 'Designated Survivor' and his co-star Kiefer Sutherland, who portrayed President Tom Kirkwood, admitted he was "heartbroken" by the news. He wrote on Instagram: "It seems lately I have had to make too many posts like this one but I am heartbroken by the loss of Adan Canto. He was such a wonderful spirit. As an actor his desire to do well, to be great, and then do better, was truly impressive and he will be greatly missed. "I am also heartbroken for his wife, Steph and his two young children. Adan, may you rest in peace."

Other stars of the show also paid tribute to their late friend. Kal Penn posted: "Absolutely heartbreaking to lose Adan Canto. He was so genuine and warm, immensely talented; such a good person who was simultaneously calm and motivating. And funny. He was very, very funny. I’m so lucky to have known him. My heart goes out to Steph, the kids, and the whole family." And Maggie Q wrote: "Beautiful friend…. You are the level of person that Hollywood didn’t even deserve. Anyone who knew you was a lucky one."