Hollywood’s Ken Jeong and Craig Robinson surprise with Cape Town performance

Cape Town’s comedy fraternity were blown away by a surprise performance when the iconic Ken Jeong appeared on stage alongside US actor Craig Robinson at the Protea Hotel Fire & Ice! by Marriott. Comedian Shimmy Isaacs posted a video of Jeong and Robinson singing “All my life” by KC & Jojo.

Ken Jeong with Shimmy Isaacs. Picture: Supplied Isaacs told IOL Entertainment: "We got to the hotel, took our seats, Kate Pinchuck is the opening act and then Craig Robinson took to stage and took us on a trip down memory lane as he performed certain songs from movies he was in over the years. "It's going lekker and his doing the funny songs, he went through three movies and then at his fourth movie, he stops and speaks, he said 'I'm down here to film a movie alongside my friend Ken Jeong and then the side door opens and Ken came out, yoh we were so shocked, Ken walked on to the stage, I got so excited I broke my watch'. "It was such an amazing evening. It was small and intimate because it was a pop-up event.

“To have these Hollywood giants in our presence, was life changing, that was the key thing, I said to Ken that they have no idea what they’ve done to us.” Isaacs said that the experience was also special because the actors/comedians were not hogged by big security and this gave the audience access to them. “It was mind-blowing for us to have access to them, it was on such a human level.”

The show producer was comedian Keenan Cerff of Samoka Comedy from Lavender Hill in Cape Town. Cerff explains: “The reason why this show was never promoted in advance or spoken of prior, is because it wasn’t planned. “We had the show on Friday, March 24. I met Craig at another comedy show on the Tuesday before and some kind of bravery came up in me and I asked him if he would be keen to do a show at the hotel soon, I left it there.

"On Thursday, March 23, he called me to say he's keen and I made a poster, shared the poster by 8pm and by Thursday 12pm, we were sold out. "For me, being from Lavender Hill and getting to perform with these giants is amazing, I will forever cherish this memory." Jeong whose real name is Kendrick Kang-Joh Jeong is an American stand-up comedian, actor, producer, writer and licensed physician.

Jeong and Robinson are in Cape Town on filming alongside other big names. Jeong recently shared the news on his Instagram. He wrote: “The band is back!! And better than ever!! 💛💙 #MySpyTheEternalCity • repost @deadline Prime Video has secured the return of Dave Bautista (Knock at the Cabin), Chloe Coleman (Avatar: The Way of Water), Kristen Schaal (What We Do in the Shadows), Ken Jeong (The Afterparty) and others for their My Spy sequel, My Spy: The Eternal City.