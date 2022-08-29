Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
‘I love every curve’: Pierce Brosnan replies to trolls who body shamed his wife

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith attend the world premiere of ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ in London on July 16, 2018. Picture: Hannah McKay/REUTERS

James Bond star Pierce Brosnan has proved once again that he's the perfect husband to Keely Shaye Smith.

The actor, who has been married to Smith for almost 22 years, gushed over her figure after a close friend of theirs reportedly offered to help her out with weight loss surgery, reported Mirror.co.uk.

The Irish actor, 69, hit back at trolls who made nasty comments about his wife's figure, after a Facebook post about the couple went viral earlier this year.

According to Mirror.co.uk, in the post, a Facebook user made hurtful comments about how different Smith looks now compared to when she first married the veteran actor in 2001.

In one picture, the couple are on the beach when they were much younger, 30 years ago – in the nineties – while the other photograph was snapped more recently.

The report stated that after the post went viral, with endless fat-shaming comments, Brosnan allegedly hit back at the trolls while slamming a friend’s surgery offer.

He insisted that he “loved every curve” of his wife's body, in a sweet message for his wife after the images went viral.

The much-loved Irish actor reportedly said: “Friends offered her surgery to reduce her weight. But I strongly love every curve of her body. She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes. And also because she had our five children.”

