‘I love every curve’: Pierce Brosnan replies to trolls who body shamed his wife

James Bond star Pierce Brosnan has proved once again that he's the perfect husband to Keely Shaye Smith. The actor, who has been married to Smith for almost 22 years, gushed over her figure after a close friend of theirs reportedly offered to help her out with weight loss surgery, reported Mirror.co.uk.

Watch video: The Irish actor, 69, hit back at trolls who made nasty comments about his wife's figure, after a Facebook post about the couple went viral earlier this year. According to Mirror.co.uk, in the post, a Facebook user made hurtful comments about how different Smith looks now compared to when she first married the veteran actor in 2001.

In one picture, the couple are on the beach when they were much younger, 30 years ago – in the nineties – while the other photograph was snapped more recently. The report stated that after the post went viral, with endless fat-shaming comments, Brosnan allegedly hit back at the trolls while slamming a friend’s surgery offer. He insisted that he “loved every curve” of his wife's body, in a sweet message for his wife after the images went viral.

