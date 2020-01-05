Rupert Everett has revealed how he lived in ‘terror’ of HIV while enjoying London’s gay scene in the 1980s, admitting he was very lucky not to contract the virus.
The fame he found starring in films such as Another Country and Dance With A Stranger was tempered by fear of catching the infection that can cause AIDS, he reveals in today’s edition of Desert Island Discs.
Everett, 60, tells the Radio 4 show’s host Lauren Laverne: ‘I felt under a lot of strain. I was very lucky not to contract the HIV virus.
‘I am not saying that, of course, the drama for me was anything like the drama for someone who did contract it, but for everyone involved it was a terrifying time.’
The star says the loss of friends to AIDS took its toll on professional relationships and led to irrational fears about the way the disease could affect his career. He goes on: ‘I was losing friends and... I think I did go a bit crazy... I became militant in my own world, I suppose. I was on a short fuse.