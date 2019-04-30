John Singleton. Picture: Instagram

Tributes continue to pour in for Hollywood writer and director John Singleton, who died on Monday, April 29, after he suffered a stroke.



The 51-year-old filmmaker - who is best known for helming 1991 crime drama 'Boyz n the Hood', which earned him his Academy Award nod - suffered a stroke whilst in hospital earlier this month, and on Monday his family made the “agonising decision” to take him off of life support.





"John passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends. We want to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their expert care and kindness and we again want thank all of John’s fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time," said the Singleton family in a statement.





Hollywood stars and including Ice Cube, Common, Janet Jackson hailed Singleton for mentoring and honing their craft.





In a moving tribute, Ice Cube, who starred in ''Boyz n the Hood' wrote: " I was discovered by a master filmmaker by the name of John Singleton. He not only made me a movie star but made me a filmmaker. There are no words to express how sad I am to lose my brother, friend & mentor."

I was discovered by a master filmmaker by the name of John Singleton. He not only made me a movie star but made me a filmmaker. There are no words to express how sad I am to lose my brother, friend & mentor. He loved bring the black experience to the world. .Us at Cannes ‘90 pic.twitter.com/CaRKjZtjgB — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 29, 2019

Actor and rapper Common also paid tribute to Singleton, taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Not only did John make movies for us and our culture, he made one of the most iconic videos ever! It showed the world what Egyptians really looked like! Again I say, THANK YOU! May God bless the soul of John Singleton."

Not only did John make movies for us and our culture, he made one of the most iconic videos ever! It showed the world what Egyptians really looked like! Again I say, THANK YOU! May God bless the soul of John Singleton. pic.twitter.com/RAEm61vw0a — COMMON (@common) April 29, 2019





Actress and singer Janet Jackson also took to Instagram to pay honour Singleton, who directed the 1993 drama Poetic Justice, which Jackson and Tupac Shakur, marking the singer's film debut.



"You gave me my first movie role, my first Oscar nomination and so much more," she wrote alongside a series of sweet throwback photos of the pair. "Thank you for all you have given to the world through your work and all you have done for Black culture, women and young filmmakers. I will miss you John. Keeping your family in my prayers."

More tributes continue flooding in as industry friends and fellow filmmakers, stars and fans remember the legend that Singleton was.

I cannot believe this man is gone at such a young age. He was always encouraging, supportive, and gracious to me. I will be calling his and his family’s name in my prayers tonight. Heartbroken and shocked. May God add peace and rest to your ascending soul Mr. John Singleton. pic.twitter.com/5PFug6LQJO — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) April 29, 2019

John Singleton. Thank you for your brilliance, your vision, and for showing us that we can own our narratives and tell our own stories because our lens matters. This is a true loss for the culture. May love and light surround his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/9VGSTAMJ9n — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) April 30, 2019

My heart is broken!!! I am at a loss for words. Can’t stop crying. I WILL MISS YOU MY DEAR FRIEND JOHN SINGLETON!!! You gave me my first big break in #BabyBoy and again in #HustleandFlow… https://t.co/6Fl8mJphKG — Taraji P. Henson (@TherealTaraji) April 30, 2019

Rest in power John Singleton. Thank you. You paved the way for so many careers behind and in front of the camera. Condolences to the Singleton family.🙏🏾 — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) April 30, 2019