I was discovered by a master filmmaker by the name of John Singleton. He not only made me a movie star but made me a filmmaker. There are no words to express how sad I am to lose my brother, friend & mentor. He loved bring the black experience to the world. .Us at Cannes ‘90 pic.twitter.com/CaRKjZtjgB— Ice Cube (@icecube) April 29, 2019
Not only did John make movies for us and our culture, he made one of the most iconic videos ever! It showed the world what Egyptians really looked like! Again I say, THANK YOU! May God bless the soul of John Singleton. pic.twitter.com/RAEm61vw0a— COMMON (@common) April 29, 2019
You gave me my first movie role, my first Oscar nomination and so much more. Thank you for all you have given to the world through your work and all you have done for Black culture, women and young filmmakers. I will miss you John. Keeping your family in my prayers. 💜
I cannot believe this man is gone at such a young age. He was always encouraging, supportive, and gracious to me. I will be calling his and his family’s name in my prayers tonight. Heartbroken and shocked. May God add peace and rest to your ascending soul Mr. John Singleton. pic.twitter.com/5PFug6LQJO— Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) April 29, 2019
John Singleton. Thank you for your brilliance, your vision, and for showing us that we can own our narratives and tell our own stories because our lens matters. This is a true loss for the culture. May love and light surround his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/9VGSTAMJ9n— Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) April 30, 2019
My heart is broken!!! I am at a loss for words. Can’t stop crying. I WILL MISS YOU MY DEAR FRIEND JOHN SINGLETON!!! You gave me my first big break in #BabyBoy and again in #HustleandFlow… https://t.co/6Fl8mJphKG— Taraji P. Henson (@TherealTaraji) April 30, 2019
Rest in power John Singleton. Thank you. You paved the way for so many careers behind and in front of the camera. Condolences to the Singleton family.🙏🏾— Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) April 30, 2019
John Singleton told our stories the way nobody else could. I pray his work continues to inspire creatives to push the envelope. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.— Anthony Hamilton Official (@HamiltonAnthony) April 29, 2019