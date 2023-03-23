Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, March 23, 2023

Idris Elba spotted filming in Cape Town

Idris Elba is said to be in SA to shoot a movie. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Students from the University of Cape Town were chuffed to see Hollywood actor Idris Elba filming on their premises recently.

While news of the actor’s appearance spread like wildfire on social media, UCT would nor confirm or deny if Elba was there or if he was filming.

The viral post shows a man, said to be Elba, on a film set, seated in a chair.

The post by @uctjustkidding read: “And you didn’t even say anything, Idris?? @idriselba 😭”

Followers, the majority being UCT students, commented on the post.

franklin_cassidy wrote: “I was right at the Mugg and Bean when this was shot, but all I got was the stunt double! 😂. I got Idris lite.”

kevin.lwa wrote: “I'm truly curious what is whole context for that scene coz i honestly have NO IDEA where would this happen with the whole chair and everything in a crime/action/adventure film since he's usually in those films💀💀.”

thatgneissgeologist wrote: “To think that I was there! In the building opposite. Annoyed about the noise! They should've said Idris was there! 😭”

bogolo.m wrote: “I’ve never felt so betrayed. 😭”

A source close to the actor told IOL Entertainment that Elba will be in Cape Town for two days: “He’s only here for two days, he’s staying at the One and Only Hotel. He’s in Cape Town to film for a movie he’s working on; he’s the actor in the film.”

According to another publication, Elba said South Africa has some of the best creatives on the continent and this is why he is constantly in and out of the country.

UCT told IOL Entertainment that they can’t comment on the actor’s filming on their premises as its not part of the university activity.

We asked if they can confirm him being on the premises, to which they replied: “It would appear so. We did not host him as part of the university's programme or activities.”

