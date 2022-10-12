Iggy Azalea hates having to “prove” herself to other people. The 32-year-old rap star has taken to social media to hit out at perceived misogyny, revealing that she hates being asked to prove that she’s “making choices from a position of power”.

Azalea, who was born in Australia, but moved to the US during her teens, wrote on Twitter: “No one ever assumes a woman is making choices from a position of power/control. “Women have to prove that they are over and over again. I hate that.” (sic) She previously confessed to feeling “utterly deprived of a personal life” during her music career.

Watch video: The rap star took to social media to offer advice to aspiring music stars, admitting that her own path towards fame and success hasn’t been straightforward. The “Fancy” hitmaker – who has Onyx, two, with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti – wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “Here’s the thing I think everyone working hard toward a dream should know.

“On the road to ur goal there will be moments u feel insane, utterly deprived of a personal life and like everything’s falling apart. “When u reach ur goal … u will still have those moments. Its normal.” (sic) Azalea announced last year that she was taking a break from music for “a few years” to focus on “other creative projects”.

However, the rap star later confirmed her return to the music scene via a Twitter post. She wrote online: “A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted. “But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative and nosey.