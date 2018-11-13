Ireland Baldwin. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Ireland Baldwin has claimed she was accused of "looting" as she tried to return to her Malibu home during the California wildfires. The 23-year-model - the daughter of Alec Baldwin and ex-wife Kim Basinger - took to Twitter to vent her frustrations as she was allegedly told she could not enter her home, due to not having the correct address on her form of identification.

Ireland also claimed that she was "threatened" with arrest if she "kept giving" the police officer "trouble".

In a series of tweets, she fumed: "Yesterday I spent all day long trying to get back to my place in Malibu to gather a couple of my things before the winds were expected to pick back up.

"An officer at a back way entrance to one of the main canyons that take you over to Malibu stopped us and refused to let us in because I don't have my Malibu address on my ID.

"Not only was he a d**k, but he had 0 compassion and he literally accused us of being looters and threatened us that we were going to be arrested if we kept giving him trouble. (sic)"

Ireland added that whilst she knows he was just trying to "do his job", the officer could have shown more "compassion" considering the circumstances.

She added: "I understand that he was doing his job, but in times like this when people are losing loved ones and losing their homes, the least you can do is show compassion and be as kind as you can even if you can't help them. (sic)"

The "Grudge Match" actress also revealed her mother Kim and her partner lost their home during the devastating blaze, which has destroyed the properties of the likes of Miley Cyrus, Robin Thicke and Neil Young, but confirmed they were "safe".

She wrote: "So many friends and friends and family of friends are losing everything they own in these fires. My mom and her partner lost their Malibu home in the #Woolseyfire and thankfully, they are both safe. (sic)"