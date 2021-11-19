Is Pete Davidson a rebound or restart for Kim Kardashian West?

For the past six years, reality TV star and business entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West seemed to have it all. She and her rapper husband Kanye West (now known as Ye) built their dream home. And they have four adorable kids together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Talk about a perfect life, she was living it – or so we thought until she filed for a divorce this year, which hasn’t been finalised yet. And now there are rumours of a budding romance with Pete Davidson, an actor, writer, stand-up and producer. And momager Kris Jenner appears to have given the couple her stamp of approval with all of them recently posing in matching SKIMS PJs.

But is this a rebound or something more? When it comes to love, she has a legacy of “been there, done that, got the T-shirt”. How unlucky can a girl be?

Well, when it comes to Kim, it has been a harsh reality. But her relationship history does raise a few eyebrows and reveals an unhealthy pattern, too. At 19, she eloped with Damon Thomas, a music producer. That was in 2000 and three years later, he filed for a divorce. She claimed their split was a result of his physical and emotional abuse.

But before the divorce was finalised, she moved on with singer Ray J. They met while she worked as an assistant for his R&B star sister Brandy and they dated between 2005 and 2007. But it was a tumultuous relationship. As she was on the cusp of unprecedented fame with the family set to premiere in their reality series, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, her sex tape with Ray J was “leaked”. Thankfully, the x-rated saga didn’t hurt her plans for stardom, if anything, it simply accelerated it.

After taking a break from dating, she got engaged to NBA player Kris Humphries in May 2011. He popped the question after dating for less than a year. Of course, the build-up to her fairytale wedding was the talk of Tinseltown. And it was included in the reality series. Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP I remember watching one of the episodes where she took Kris to meet Kanye, her best friend and trusted confidante at the time. She wanted to gauge his thoughts on her fiancé. Awkward pretty much sums up that encounter.

After tying the knot in her dream wedding, things went south very fast and 72-hours later, she filed for a divorce citing irreconcilable differences. The media blitz devolved into a media circus with everyone weighing in on what was dubbed the shortest marriage in history. Speculations were rife that it was a publicity stunt. But given the body language between the two, it was probably a case of her being more in love with the idea of “happily ever after” than anything else.

Just as she was dusting off the last remnants of gossip around her short-lived union, she moved on – with Kanye. She was still technically married to Kris at the time as the divorce was only finalised on June 13, 2013. But by that time, she was in her loved-up bubble with Kanye, who popped the question on her 33rd birthday.

They married at Fort di Belvedere in Florence, Italy, on May 24, 2014, a few family dramas notwithstanding. Although Kanye is her longest relationship to date, she filed for divorce earlier this year citing irreconcilable differences. Of course, this was expected as there have been a few cracks in their relationship in recent years and Kanye’s meltdowns didn’t help the situation either.

But Kim hasn’t been waiting around or nursing a broken heart; and, neither has Kanye. SPOTTED: @KimKardashian and Pete spotted in LA. pic.twitter.com/ToGaXMOfFF — Kimberlina (@KNKWupdates) November 19, 2021 She has been cosying up with Davidson and even spent his birthday together at Jenner’s Palm Springs home while Kanye, several months back, was reportedly dating Irina Shayk. Everyone wants to be loved. But when you are living under a microscope, it is that much harder as you can’t exactly hop onto a dating app and start swiping through options.

But, perhaps the lesson here for Kim is to not rush things. Perhaps she could take a page out of her recently married bestie Paris Hilton’s book and wait for the right one to come along. The notion of “moving on” while you are not exactly free from the previous relationship can only lead to heartbreak. And Pete doesn’t have a stellar record either. Having dated a string of high-profile personalities from Margaret Qualley, Kate Beckinsale to Ariana Grande, to whom he was engaged, he isn’t a poster boy for commitment.