It was time to return to Hollywood, says Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan felt "it was time" to return to Hollywood. The 36-year-old actress stars in Netflix's 'Falling for Christmas', which marks her first major movie role in almost a decade, and Lohan is delighted to be working in Hollywood once again.

She said: "I just felt like it was time, and it was just a matter of time before I found the right script and I found it with 'Falling for Christmas'. It just worked out perfectly." Watch video: Lohan established herself as a leading actress during her teens, before struggling with a variety of personal problems.

And although she felt nervous on the set of “Falling for Christmas”, she also relished the experience. She told Yahoo Entertainment: "I felt really grateful, I feel really blessed. It's all been a lot of fun." Lohan previously revealed that she learn the importance of taking career breaks after "working constantly for a large chunk of (her) childhood".

She said: "You can take breaks, but you just have to know when the time is right. Because it's also good to keep the pace going. "You become a family when you're on a set, and then when the project wraps, it just stops. So it's like a culture shock – you don't know what to do with yourself. It's good to keep your mind active." Lohan also revealed that she jumped at the chance to star in “Falling for Christmas”.

