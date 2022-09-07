I’ve been inspired by Oprah Winfrey, says Jennifer Hudson

Oprah Winfrey has inspired Jennifer Hudson's new talk show. The 40-year-old singer is launching her eponymous TV talk show on September 12, and Hudson has admitted to looking to Winfrey for inspiration.

She said: “You know, Oprah’s it. Those shows are embedded in all of us. They’re there and they’re the blueprint.” Hudson has already enjoyed huge success during her career, including winning an Oscar for her starring role in the 2006 musical “Dreamgirls”. But the “Spotlight” hitmaker insists she won’t be resting on her laurels.

She told E! News “Daily Pop”: “It’s all there from the heart. I’m following my heart. “I love people, I love talking, and so, y’all gonna give me a couch and a camera to talk to, where’s it at? Who you want me to talk to?” Hudson has announced the launch of her talk show on social media.

The chart-topping star wrote on Twitter: “I can’t believe I get to say this, but welcome to my show !!! “Let’s light up daytime beginning September 12th! Wait a minute that’s my birthday !!! (sic)” Hudson – who has son David Jr, 13, with former fiancé David Otunga – is excited to “connect” with new people and to let viewers see who she really is.

She said: “I have experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living.’ “People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning – 20 years ago – and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all. “I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return.”