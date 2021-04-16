J Balvin to be a dad as girlfriend Valentina Ferrer confirms pregnancy

J Balvin and his girlfriend Valentina Ferrer are set to welcome their first child into the world this year. The “Mi Gente” singer's model girlfriend Valentina Ferrer is expecting the couple's first child together. The brunette beauty announced the couple's pregnancy news by displaying her blossoming bump on the cover of Vogue Mexico in a black and white photograph of Balvin cradling her belly with his tattooed hands. Sharing the cover on Instagram, she wrote: “Se va agrandado la familial", which translates to "The family is growing". View this post on Instagram A post shared by VALENTINA (@valentinaferrer) In the interview for the magazine, the former Miss Argentina, 27, admitted she "couldn't believe it" when she found out she was pregnant, while her partner "froze" with happiness when she told him.

She said: “After quarantine, I said: ‘This is my moment. No, not my moment. This is my baby’s moment.’

“I did the pregnancy test in the bathroom with my dog to not be alone. I did three tests in a row because I couldn’t believe it.”

On the 35-year-old music star's reaction, she continued: “He froze. He was happy, but it was like a call from Zoom that does not work when the WiFi crashes. He stayed frozen. I told him in person, but that’s how he reacted.”

Valentina has encouraged other expectant mothers to keep "closer" to their families.

She added: “Keep being yourself, doing the things you do, just be careful and get closer to your family.”

Hola! magazine had reported last week that the pair were to become parents and Valentina has referred to the unborn tot as a "him", who they will name "Rio".

It had also been speculated in February that the couple were due to welcome a child after Valentina was spotted sporting a bump.

The model had previously expressed her desire to have "three or four kids".

She said in 2018 that she hopes to have "a big family - three or four kids. I'm a simple girl."

The couple started dating in 2017 when Valentina portrayed his wife and mother to his children in his music video for “Sigo Extrañándote”.

And a year later, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at New York Fashion Week.