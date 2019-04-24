Soulja Boy believes the alleged burglary on his home was pulled off by someone close to him.



The 28-year-old rapper allegedly had his home targeted by thieves earlier this month, just days after he was sent to jail for violating the terms of his probation stemming from weapons violations he was convicted of eight years ago, and he is now reported to believe the alleged heist was an inside job carried out by people he knows.



Soulja's home was allegedly robbed of jewellery, a phone, and other personal items amounting to over $500 000 (about R7.2 million), whilst the culprits also allegedly grabbed another $100 000 (about R1.4 million) in cash.



And according to TMZ, the 'Crank That' hitmaker - who is still in jail - believes the alleged robbers had inside information because they knew when to strike, and where to enter the house.



Members of Soulja's team have also analysed surveillance footage from the home and claim the perpetrators knew exactly where the rapper's safe was located.



Shortly after the alleged crime, five men went live on Soulja's Instagram account to brag about the theft, and cops believe these men are their burglary suspects, who gained access to the account through a stolen phone.



The 'Kiss Me Thru The Phone' rapper was arrested earlier this month after police carried out a raid at his home in February to investigate a claim that Soulja had kidnapped and assaulted his girlfriend.



During the raid, police allegedly found ammunition in his home, which he is not allowed to own as part of his probation.



He was arrested last month for parole violations but was released days later, before a new court date was set and he was taken into custody again, this time without bail.



Soulja will reportedly stay in jail until his next hearing on April 30.