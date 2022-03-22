Jake Paul offers Kanye West & Pete Davidson R447m each to settle beef in boxing ring

YouTuber Jake Paul offered Kanye West and Pete Davidson $30 million (R447 million) each to take their beef into the ring for a six-round fight. Imagine that? According to a geo tv report, controversial personality Jake Paul had a recent talk with TMZ, in which the 25-year-old boxer clarified that his multimillion-dollar offer was genuine and not a publicity act.

Story continues below Advertisment

He raised his concerns about the ongoing social media drama and how it affected the kids of the two stars. As stated in the geo tv report, Jake shared, “I'm kinda sick of them going back and forth on social media and I think it's affecting the kids' lives, like Kanye and Kim's kids. “They're gonna be the ones that take the most trauma from this.”

My official @MostVpromotions offer for @kanyewest & Pete Davidson



I have $30m guaranteed for Kanye



And $30m guaranteed for Pete



+ PPV upside



Money will be put in escrow before



6 round boxing match



Let’s settle this beef like men, before the children get any more impacted — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 14, 2022 What do you think about Jake Paul suggestion? I’m sure some of us can’t help but wonder who would win the fight? And would that be the end of it all? Who knows? Last week, it was revealed that Kanye West's performance at the Grammys has reportedly been cancelled. The “Jesus Walks” rapper is no longer due to appear at the music awards ceremony on April 3, due to his "concerning online behaviour", an insider told The Blast.

Story continues below Advertisment

A representative for the controversial star added: “This is confirmed." The show is set to be hosted by Trevor Noah, who Kanye issued a scathing racist attack on and was subsequently banned from Instagram for at least 24 hours earlier last week. The news outlet claims the decision was made partly due to fears the pair could come to blows at the star-studded bash.