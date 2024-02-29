Jam Master Jay's killers convicted of murder

Jurors at the U.S. District Court’s Eastern Division of New York found them both guilty of one count of murder while engaged in narcotics trafficking and one count of firearm-related murder. Reports suggest Washington yelled at the jury after the verdict was handed down, telling them: "Y'all just killed two innocent people." The pair face 20 years to life in prison but a date for their sentencing has yet to be set. Both men - who had pleaded not guilty to the charges - were known to the influential DJ.

Jordan was his godson and Washington had been his friend since childhood. During the trial, prosecutors told the court Mizell had turned to dealing drugs to help fund his music career and they claimed the two men killed the DJ as revenge after he cut them out of a money-making drug deal worth nearly $200,000. The jury also heard Jordan - who was 18 at the time of the killing - was the one who fired the gun.