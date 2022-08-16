Jameela Jamil suffered NSFW injury during ‘She Hulk’ filming

Jameela Jamil “pulled a muscle in her a******” during filming for “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law”. The 36-year-old actress plays Titania – a social media influencer with superhuman strength – did ‘all’ her own stunts in the new Disney+ series and admitted she suffered a rather uncomfortable injury.

Speaking to “Entertainment Tonight” about the stunts and action scenes during the show's Hollywood premiere on Monday night, she said: “Oh, I did it all! I did it all. “I was hurting in place that I really didn't know exist. Watch video:

“Like, you'll probably have to bleep this out, but I pulled a muscle in my a******. I didn't know that was possible!” For her work on the show, Jamil – who learnt “jiu jitsu and kung fu and combat in the air” for her role – revealed that she was pushed out of her comfort zone on set. “I don't know how much of it ever gets to make it to the big screen, because CGI is bonkers.

“But I got to do all my stunts pretty much myself! And that was something I've never done before, because I'm the ultimate couch potato. I am just a puddle with bangs.” Jamil's character Titania becomes a rival to Tatiana Maslany's character Jennifer Walers – who transforms into She-Hulk herself – and she also shared the screen with Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She recalled the three of them rehearsing a scene together, saying it was “just incredible”.

