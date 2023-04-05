James Corden feels 'emotional' over leaving ‘The Late Late Show’

James Corden is feeling very ‘’emotional’’ as he prepares to film the last episode of “The Late Late Show”. The 44-year-old comedian took over hosting duties on the late-night talk show in 2015 but is due to leave the show later this month and close out the entire franchise - which has been on screens for almost 30 years - as he admitted it felt ‘’very strange’’ to be saying goodbye after eight seasons.

He told ExtraTV: ‘’It's very emotional. There's no denying it. It's a very, very strange feeling to be so close to the end of the moment. Watch video: “For so long, it has felt as if its a long way away, but now that it's here, it's like, 'Aw, man.' We have 12 shows to go, and then that's it. I don't think it will sink in until we've done it, really.’’

Over the course of eight seasons, the “Into the Woods” star has introduced several segments onto the programme, including the likes of Carpool Karaoke - which has seen a host of megastars such as Adele, Britney Spears, and Miley Cyrus sit with James and sing while he drives around LA - and went on to tease that he has a few more to film and the finale will also feature the Kardashians. He added: "We're probably working harder now as a team than we have in a long time because we have so much that we want to do. "It's like...'What's the most fun thing we can do?' before we sail off into the sunset. We have three ‘Carpools’ between now and then.