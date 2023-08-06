Jamie Foxx issues apology over ‘controversial’ Instagram post

Jamie Foxx has issued an apology after he was accused of making anti-Semitic comments. The 55-year-old actor faced a backlash after one of his Instagram posts which was widely perceived to have been aimed at the Jewish community.

Foxx initially wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "THEY KILLED THIS DUDE JESUS... WHAT DO YOU THINK THEY'LL DO TO YOU???! #fakefriends #fakelove (sic)" However, Foxx has now taken to Instagram to issue an apology and to insist that his words had been misunderstood. The actor explained: "I want to apologise to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offence and I'm sorry. That was never my intent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) "To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that's what I meant with 'they' not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended. Nothing but love always, Jamie Foxx. (sic)"

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Foxx was hospitalised with an undisclosed health problem. However, the actor recently took to social media to address his health troubles. The Hollywood star said in a video message: "First of all, I want to say thank you to everybody that’s prayed and sent me messages.