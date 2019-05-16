Jamie Foxx's daughter, Corrine, spilled the tea on her dad's relationship with Katie Holmes during a recent interview with People.
Holmes and Foxx's relationship was the actress first foray into dating after her six-year marriage and split from Tom Cruise in 2012, and have reportedly been an item since 2013.
Speaking to the publication, the 25-year-old model said "they're really happy" together.
