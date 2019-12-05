Jason Derulo has asked Instagram to bring back his bulge after it deleted a raunchy shot of him in tiny pants.
The 30-year-old singer is fuming that the photo-sharing site deleted the raunchy shot - which saw him pose in a pair of eye-popping underpants - because it breached their "nudity and sexual activity" guidelines, and he's now petitioning to bring back the bulge.
Taking to his Instagram account, the "Swalla" hitmaker uploaded a screenshot of the warning he received from Instagram and captioned it: "F*k u mean? I have underwear on... I can't help my size.. #bringbackAnaconda (sic)."