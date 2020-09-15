Jason Momoa calls for investigation into 'Justice League' misconduct claims

He wrote: "I just think it's f***** up that people released a fake Frosty announcement without my permission to try to distract from Ray Fisher speaking up about the s*** way we were treated on Justice League reshoots.

"Serious stuff went down. It needs to be investigated and people need to be held accountable. #IStandWithRayFisher. aloha j.(sic)"

Jason's comments came shortly after Ray claimed Warner Bros. had failed to speak to "key witnesses" in their investigation of his allegations.

He tweeted: "To-date, the 'independent' firm hired by @wbpictures has conveniently avoided contacting key witnesses who gave damning statements to WB HR.

"They've also started interviews with (and have since ghosted) witnesses that have implicated former and current top level executives.

"Others (including an implicated individual that called me to apologize) have already been interviewed. We will not let ANY investigator cherry-pick interviewees that best suit @wbpictures' false narrative and scapegoating efforts. All with stories WILL be heard! A>E.(sic)"

Neither Ray nor Jason have given specific details on the allegations.