Jay Z denies making a political statement at the Super Bowl.
The 50-year-old star has responded after he and Beyonce remained seated during Demi Lovato's performance of the US national anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday, and he has played down the suggestion there was a big reason for it.
According to Page Six, Jay was asked about the backlash during a lecture series Q&A at Columbia University this week, and said: "It actually wasn't [a political statement] - sorry.
"I'd tell you... I'd say, 'Yes, that's what I've done'. I think people know what about me."