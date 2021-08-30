Jay-Z hails wife Beyoncé as 'super talented and inspiring'

Jay-Z has give a rare interview about what it's like working with his wife Beyoncé. The power couple have collaborated musically, toured together, and, most recently, joined forces for Tiffany & Co.'s About Love campaign.

And the 51-year-old music mogul has revealed why it's so easy to work with his "super talented" spouse. Speaking in a rare interview with “Entertainment Tonight” at the 18th anniversary of his 40/40 Club in New York City on Saturday night, the '99 Problems' hitmaker gushed: “She’s super detail-oriented, obviously, as you can see from her work. “She’s an incredibly hard worker, super talented, very inspiring.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The star-studded bash was also attended by the likes of Megan Thee Stallion - who is signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation label - Swizz Beatz and Busta Rhymes, to name a few. The high-profile duo's romance is the centre of the ad for the luxury jewellery brand, which launches on September 2. In a statement, the “Crazy in Love” pair said: "Love is the diamond that the jewellery and art decorate."

The Destiny's Child star and her other half - who have Blue Ivy, nine, and four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir together - have also created a dazzling film for the brand filmed by Jay-Z on a Super 8 camera, which arrives on September 15. Soundtracked to Beyoncé's version of “Moon River”, originally performed by the late Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 movie “Breakfast at Tiffany's”, in which her character, Holly Golightly, is obsessed with their jewellery, the short was shot at the breathtaking Orum House in Los Angeles. In the clip, Beyoncé, 39, is wearing the stunning Tiffany Yellow Diamond - one of the largest yellow diamonds ever discovered - which has only been worn a handful of times.