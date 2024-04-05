Jay-Z's music festival cancelled for second year

The Made in America festival, founded by Jay-Z, has been cancelled for 2024. The rapper's music festival, held in Philadelphia over Labour Day weekend in May, has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

A specific reason was not given. The cancellation was announced on social media and the festival's official website on Wednesday. “The Made In America executive production team is re-imagining a live music experience that affirms our love and dedication to music and the work we do. We promise an exciting return to the festival,” the statement read, without providing a timeline for the festival's return. The music festival was founded in 2012 and prior to 2023, it had only been cancelled once in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since it’s inception the festival has celebrated music and community — from creating a space for fans to connect, to uplifting local small businesses and shinning an important light on important causes. A line-up had not yet been announced but organisers promised a strong return. Last year, the festival got cancelled a month before it was scheduled to take place with Lizzo and SZA as the headliners.