Jay-Z's music festival cancelled for second year

The Made in America festival, founded by Jay-Z, has been cancelled for 2024.
The rapper's music festival, held in Philadelphia over Labour Day weekend in May, has been cancelled for the second year in a row.
A specific reason was not given. The cancellation was announced on social media and the festival's official website on Wednesday.
“The Made In America executive production team is re-imagining a live music experience that affirms our love and dedication to music and the work we do. We promise an exciting return to the festival,” the statement read, without providing a timeline for the festival's return.
The music festival was founded in 2012 and prior to 2023, it had only been cancelled once in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Since it’s inception the festival has celebrated music and community — from creating a space for fans to connect, to uplifting local small businesses and shinning an important light on important causes.
A line-up had not yet been announced but organisers promised a strong return.
Last year, the festival got cancelled a month before it was scheduled to take place with Lizzo and SZA as the headliners.
Made in America announced the festival would not happen “due to severe circumstances outside of production control,” according to a statement then.
“This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation,” the organisers said in 2023.
IOL Entertainment