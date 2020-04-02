Jazz legend Ellis Marsalis dies aged 85 due to Covid-19

Jazz legend Ellis Marsalis has passed away aged 85 at a New Orleans hospital, and his son Branford has said his death was due to complications of coronavirus.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell took to Twitter to pay tribute to "icon" Ellis.

She wrote: "Ellis Marsalis was a legend. He was the prototype of what we mean when we talk about New Orleans jazz. The love and the prayers of all of our people go out to his family, and to all of those whose lives he touched.

"Ellis Marsalis was an icon - and words aren't sufficient to describe the art, the joy & the wonder he showed the world. May we wrap his family in our love & our gratitude, & may we honor his memory by coming together in spirit - even as the outbreak keeps us apart, for a time. (sic)"