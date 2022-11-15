Jennifer Aniston announces death of her father John

Jennifer Aniston's father John has passed away. The “Friends” actress announced the death of her dad at the age of 89 in an Instagram post.

Sharing a black and white photo of the pair when she was a baby, Jennifer, 53, wrote: "Sweet papa... John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. "I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! Watch video:

"You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now I'll love you till the end of time. "Don't forget to visit." John was an actor best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis in the soap opera “Days of Our Lives”, which he had played since 1985.

The part earned him a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2017 and he received a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award this year. He had Jennifer with his ex-wife Nancy Dow, who died in 2016, and had son Alexander with his second wife Sherry Rooney. John walked out on Nancy in 1979 after 11 years of marriage, when Jennifer was only 10.

Actress Jennifer Aniston, left, poses with her father, actor John Aniston, after she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Photo: AP He had a difficult relationship with Jennifer but it was reported in 2020 that she was ringing him every day at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. A source said at the time: "Jen forgave her father for walking out a long time ago. But their relationship has had its ups and downs. "Jennifer didn't speak to him for ages. But since the coronavirus crisis she has been on the phone almost every day. And not just brief conversations."