Jennifer Aniston 'working on something' with Friends co-stars









Jennifer Aniston attends the world premiere of Apple's "The Morning Show" at David Geffen Hall on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in New York. Picture: AP Jennifer Aniston is "working on something" with her "Friends" co-stars - Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. The 50-year-old actress has sent fans wild after revealing she has something in the works with her former castmates - Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said: "We would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is. So we're just trying. We're working on something." Meanwhile, Jennifer previously confessed they didn't do a 'Friends' movie because the "producers wouldn't want it". Asked why she didn't do it, she said: "Because our producers wouldn't want it, wouldn't let us. Look, it's not been without our desire to, because our fans have wanted it so much."

And asked if she would have done it, she added: "It depends. I mean, we haven't all sat in a room. But would we have loved to have done something together? Yeah. It would have been fun. We could have redesigned it for a couple episodes. But whatever. Maybe it's better this way, but we'll never know."

And Jennifer also finds happiness watching 'Friends'.

She shared: "It makes you happy. Even when I stumble on it, it makes me happy. I love it and I've also forgotten most of it, so it's really fun for me to rediscover."

Meanwhile, Jennifer previously confessed she "misses" working on the show and she's feeling "super nostalgic" about it.

She said: "I started to find my confidence when I was on 'Friends', for sure. In a way, being on that show was the ultimate trust exercise. There was comfort in numbers there, so we all held each other up. I miss a lot about that time. Having a job that was absolute, pure joy. I miss getting to be with people I love massively and respect beyond words. So, yes, these days I'm super nostalgic. Anything can make me go, 'Aww.'"