The 50-year-old actress has sent fans wild after revealing she has something in the works with her former castmates - Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.
Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said: "We would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is. So we're just trying. We're working on something."
Meanwhile, Jennifer previously confessed they didn't do a 'Friends' movie because the "producers wouldn't want it".
Asked why she didn't do it, she said: "Because our producers wouldn't want it, wouldn't let us. Look, it's not been without our desire to, because our fans have wanted it so much."