Jennifer Lawrence's luxury penthouse is on the market after the actress dropped the price to R172 million. The "Hunger Games" star is selling her home in the exclusive The Laurel development in Manhattan, lowering the price to R172 million from the original purchase price of R224.5 million.

The 4,073-square-foot apartment boasts no less than three bedrooms and five bathrooms as well as a master suite and game room. The walls are made of glass and there is even an impressive eat-in chef's kitchen whilst the building's facilities include a gym, pool and sauna.

Describing the main areas, Compass lists the property as "extraordinary".

They shared: "Arrive to your large private vestibule via key lock elevator and prepare to be awed by this sprawling 4,073 sq ft penthouse with 12' ceilings, amazing 360 degree views and 2 floors of extraordinary landscaped outdoor space equipped with a kitchen, built-in ping pong table and numerous seating areas. Opaque glass front doors, with beautiful wrought iron detail, lead to the tremendous 53 x 21 ft. great room with 12' ceilings.