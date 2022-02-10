Jennifer Lopez could've 'never' imagined reuniting with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has admitted she could've "never imagined" reuniting with her former fiance Ben Affleck last year, admitting nobody was "more surprised" than the pair. The 52-year-old singer and actress - who reunited with Ben 18 years after calling off their engagement - says her relationship with the 49-year-old actor is a "beautiful thing".

Speaking on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, she said: "I don't think anybody was more surprised than us. "No, you never could imagine something like that could happen. It's a beautiful thing." Jennifer and Ben reunited in April 2021 after dating in 2002 and calling off their engagement two years later.

I love a messy proposal. @JLo pic.twitter.com/gwYaINoSpo — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 10, 2022 The “Marry Me” star also admitted she has "never been better", and that is partly down to reuniting with the 'Last Duel' actor. She told PEOPLE: "I've never been better. It's just that we're all in a very beautiful moment. "I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance."

Earlier this week, Jennifer - who has twins Max and Emme, 13, with her ex Marc Anthony - admitted she is "super happy" with Ben. She said: "It's a great date night. We're super happy. What can I tell you? We're just having a good time."

Jennifer's comments come after she admitted that while she "won't talk about it a lot", they're both glad to have "a second chance at real love". She recently explained: "I won't talk about it a lot. We've both grown. We're the same, and we're different. And that's what's nice. "Yeah… having a second chance at real love ... yeah. Like I said, we learned a lot. We know what's real, what's not real. So it's just — the game has changed."