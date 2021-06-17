Jennifer Lopez 'has never been happier'

Jennifer Lopez thinks her romance with Ben Affleck "was meant to be". The 48-year-old actor and Jennifer, 51, were recently seen locking lips and they are loving spending time together in California.

An insider told E! News: "They are inseparable and it's going really well, [Jennifer] has never been happier and knows it was meant to be." The move to reignite their romance has also received the backing of Jennifer's kids - 13-year-old twins Emme and Max. The source said: "Her kids really like Ben and think he's funny and fun to be around. He's totally won the family over with his charm."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrating Jennifer’s sister Linda’s 50th birthday. pic.twitter.com/maJfobyXuC — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) June 14, 2021 Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez share a sweet kiss at dinner.



📸 Page Six. pic.twitter.com/QAUewbTlHy — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) June 14, 2021 Ben - who has Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner - has already developed a strong bond with the pop star's children. The insider explained: "Ben was very good with them. He was asking them questions and smiling. "He was very engaged and seemed to like hanging out with them."

Meanwhile, Ben recently spent time bonding with Jennifer's mother. The Hollywood star and Guadalupe developed a good relationship when the celebrity duo first dated in the early 2000s, and she is "thrilled that they are back together now".

A source said: "In the past, Jennifer's mom and Ben were very close. Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they couldn't work things out years ago. "She is thrilled that they are back together now." Ben and Guadalupe spent time together in Las Vegas, and Jennifer is delighted that they're getting along so well.