Jennifer Lopez wore a ‘dress from an old movie’ at her wedding

Jennifer Lopez wore a “dress from an old movie” to her wedding to Ben Affleck, while he donned a jacket from his closet. The “Marry Me” star tied the knot with Ben Affleck in Las Vegas on Saturday, and she's treated fans to a glimpse of the "best possible" day they could ever have imagined.

Lopez - who first got engaged to Affleck in 2002 before they split in 2004 and rekindled their romance last year - shared details of the nuptials in her On the JLo newsletter, including some pictures and videos of her dress. In an emotional clip showing off her classic, boatnecked gown, she said: "I've had this dress for so many years, and I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day." While at the Little White Wedding Chapel, Lopez changed into a Zuhair Murad lace off-the-shoulder dress with corset bodice and fishtail train, as well as a matching veil, while the 49-year-old actor donned a white tuxedo jacket which he hadn't bought especially for the occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⭐jlohollywoodstar ⭐ (@jlo_legend) Lopez wrote: "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives. "They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last." The “On the Floor” hitmaker thanked the venue "for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men's room."

The 52-year-old singer, who has 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, reflected on the next chapter of her life now that she has married the “Tender Bar” star. Watch video: She wrote: "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient...

