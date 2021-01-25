Jennifer Lopez’s attempt at making a 'Love Don’t Cost A Thing' challenge falls flat

Jennifer Lopez tried to make “Fetch” happen with her attempt at a “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” challenge, but it didn’t go as planned. Viral challenges have become a weekly occurrence with TikTok leading the pack. Most of these challenges gain virility from relatively unknown creators. Celebrities have tried to make challenges happen, but usually failed since they came across as inauthentic. On Sunday, Lopez shared video recreating a section of the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” video, in which she takes off her jewellery and sunglasses and top as she she wakes on the beach.

She called fans to action to do the challenge.

However, the overwhelming response has been people dragging the “Let’s Get Loud” singer and making fun of the Hollywood star, since the challenge wasn’t easy to recreate.

“If her team were smart, the challenge would be us screaming “let’s get loud” randomly,“ said @sleep2dream.

“This the most inorganic challenge ever. You gotta pay someone else to do it first, then you RT it and say ’OMG I don’t know who created this, but I love it!’ and then you re-create it once it’s already viral,” said @DJRTistic.

“Until Ashanti, the actual owner of the song tells us to do this challenge you’ll need to keep refreshing that explorer page maw maw,” commented @MasaDiamond_

“20 hours later and no one has done this challenge,” said @DaShaunLH.

“Should’ve just paid a TikTok Influencer to get this starter so it’s authentic,” commented @S_Sandisiwe.

“It's JLo being out of touch while tryna prove she's in touch with pop culture, for me. How are you asking city girls to participate in a pick me challenge?#LoveDontCostAThingChallenge,” said @badgirlzia.

“The way no one is participating in this challenge #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge,” commented @B7Coming.

“JLo we supposed to throw our valuables on the beach? Is the challenge to find it after we throw it bc we can’t afford to replace it?!? What is the instructions?!?!?????” said @_nellerita_.

Recently, Lopez had many people confused during her performance at US President Joe Biden’s inauguration when she incorporated “Let’s Get Loud” into her medley of “This Land is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful”.