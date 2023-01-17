Jeremy Clarkson accused of spreading ‘hate rhetoric’ by royal spokesperson

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has accused Jeremy Clarkson of spreading “hate rhetoric”. The outspoken TV star took to Instagram on Monday, to apologise for a controversial article that he wrote about the royal couple – but a spokesperson for the duo has now disputed Clarkson’s claim that he reached out to them both.

The spokesperson said: “On December 25, 2022, Mr Clarkson wrote solely to Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. The contents of his correspondence were marked Private and Confidential.” Watch video: Clarkson, 62, sparked outrage in December when he wrote that he was “dreaming of the day” the duchess would be forced to “parade naked through the streets” while crowds threw excrement at her.

The former “Top Gear” host has now been accused of spreading “dangerous conspiracy theories and misogyny”. In a statement given to “People”, the spokesperson said: “While a new public apology has been issued today by Mr Clarkson, what remains to be addressed is his long standing pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories, and misogyny. “Unless each of his other pieces were also written in a hurry, as he states, it is clear that this is not an isolated incident shared in haste, but rather a series of articles shared in hate.”

Clarkson took to Instagram to discuss his controversial newspaper article. He wrote on the photo-sharing platform: “Usually, I read what I’ve written to someone else before filing, but I was home alone on that fateful day, and in a hurry. “So when I’d finished, I just pressed ‘Send’. And then, when the column appeared the next day, the landmine exploded.

