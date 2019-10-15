Marvel Cinematic Universe star Jeremy Renner allegedly "put a gun in his mouth and threatened to kill himself", according to court documents filed by his ex-wife.
The 48-year-old actor is alleged to have threatened suicide during a drink and drug-fuelled rage, while he's also been accused of firing a gun into the ceiling while his six-year-old daughter was asleep in her room.
According to legal papers lodged in Los Angeles by his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco, the "Avengers: Endgame" star also spoke about killing the actress and model.
The former couple broke up in 2014 after 10 months of marriage, and they are currently embroiled in a legal battle as Sonni wants sole custody of their child Ava.
She alleges that Jeremy told someone in a club last November that he "could not deal with her anymore, and just wanted her gone" as he talked "about killing his wife".