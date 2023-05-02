Jerry Springer buried in private funeral service

Jerry Springer has been laid to rest. The legendary talk show host died of cancer aged 79 on Thursday and according to TMZ, his funeral took place in a Chicago suburb on Sunday with just a small group of family and friends present.

The burial also entailed a religious service, with sources telling the outlet it followed traditional Jewish customs. Plans are also in place for a public celebration of life in honour of Springer later this month. Watch video:

It is currently scheduled to take place in Cincinnati on May 16, and is likely to be open to the general public, with free tickets available to monitor numbers. Organisers are currently said to be anticipating letting about 500 people inside the venue, and the service will offer an overview of Springer's life and legacy, both in and out of work. Famous faces are expected to be in attendance but the main focus will be on fans being able to pay their respects to the “Judge Jerry” star.

The memorial service is likely to be streamed online so more fans can watch the tributes, speeches and musical performances. Springer's family announced he had passed away in a heartfelt statement just hours after he had died at home in Chicago last week. His representative said: “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word.