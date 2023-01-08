Jessie J is pregnant. The 34-year-old pop star took to social media on Friday took to reveal that she is expecting a baby and is “happy” but "terrified" to share the news.

Alongside a video showcasing the positive pregnancy test and a follow-up scan set to her song 'Sunflower', she wrote on Instagram: I am so happy and terrified to finally share this… “Please be gentle with me Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked."(sic) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessie J (@jessiej) The “Price Tag” songstress was inundated with comments from fellow famous faces on her post, with pop star Pixie Lott writing: "Omg jesssssie supermama of the century", while former Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland wrote: "AHHHHHHHHH SCREAMING CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU!!" and Paloma Faith said: "Best news ever."

The happy news for the “Domino” hitmaker - who has not yet made confirmed her relationship status publicly but was thought to be dating basketball star Chanan Colman in 2022 - comes just over a year after she revealed online that she had lost a baby in 2021 shortly before a gig in Los Angeles, choosing to share the news because she felt so alone. Watch video: She said: "I posted it because I didn't have anyone to break on ... I didn't have anyone to fall apart on, and that's what I needed, that's what I wanted.

