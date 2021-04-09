Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner receive Covid-19 vaccinations

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have revealed they have been vaccinated against Covid-19 by flexing their arms on Instagram. The couple - who welcomed daughter Willa in July - took to Instagram to flex their newly-jabbed arms after getting the vaccine after a year of quarantining with their baby daughter. Joe, 31, shared the snap on his account with the caption: "Let’s (NOT) Get It!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) Sophie, 25, uploaded the same photo to her Instagram Stories with the lyrics to LMFAO's “Shots”, writing: "Shots, Shots, Shots, Shots, Shots, Shots, Everybody" The pair have reportedly been very cautious about who they have been near during the pandemic since welcoming their newborn.

A source previously said: "The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition. With the pandemic, Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl."

They have kept details of their child’s birth fairly private but insiders also previously said Joe has been doing “everything he can” to help his wife Sophie get “settled” into their life as a family of three.

Another source said: "They are home and getting settled. Joe is very hands on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie.”

And Sophie recently gushed that motherhood is her "favourite job" and is thankful for her "beautiful baby girl".

She wrote: "Im so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama. @JoeJonas and my beautiful baby girl. Its my favourite job I've ever had. (sic)”

The “Game of Thrones” star and the “Sucker” hitmaker – who married in Las Vegas in 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards before hosting a bigger ceremony in France two months later – are already thinking about having a second child.

An insider said: “Joe and Sophie are already trying to have another baby. They are really excited to expand their family. Having the baby has made them really close and want to have a large family together."