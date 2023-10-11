Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's kids will divide their time between US and UK

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's children are set to divide their time "equally" between the US and the UK. The former couple have reached a temporary agreement regarding their daughters - Delphine, 15 months, and Willa, three - and they've now released a statement about their future plans.

The statement explained: "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents."

Court documents, obtained by PEOPLE, show that Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, came to an agreement after a "productive mediation" between October 4 and October 7. The agreement states that the children will be with Turner between October 9 and October 21. During that period, Turner and her children are permitted to travel to England and throughout the US. The kids will be returned to their dad by a nanny on October 21. The musician will have the same travel permissions up until November 2.

The celebrity duo have been asked to "submit a status report letter", detailing the status of their mediation, while it's also been decided that their temporary agreement will run until January 7. The agreement was reached after Turner launched a lawsuit against her estranged husband, with the actress accusing him of blocking her from taking their children to the UK. However, Jonas subsequently insisted that he was simply adhering to a Florida Court order.