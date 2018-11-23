John Legend. Picture: Kyle Grillot/Reuters

John Legend has defended Rita Ora's lip-synced performance during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The 27-year-old British star has been widely ridiculed on social media for not performing live at the event in New York City, but John - who also performed in the parade - has now explained the reason why Rita lip-synced her way through the event.

He shared on Twitter: "Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don't have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance.

"Hope y'all enjoyed it anyway. Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live!"

Rita thanked John for coming out in support of her performance.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Fun fact @johnlegend thank you for clarifying what I was about to also tweet. It's annoying for us but anyway! All my shows are 100 percent live always have been! When you come to a ORA show get ready! Back to holidays! Have a good one guys! :) X (sic)"

Meanwhile, Rita recently admitted she had "an insecure moment" at the start of her music career.

The chart-topping star is now established as one of the world's best-known pop stars, but Rita admitted to feeling uncertain of herself around the time she released her debut album in 2012.

She shared: "I had a bit of an insecure moment when I was starting out and I felt like I couldn't be myself, and that has now put a burden on me for the future, because if I was myself then I probably would have been different now. But I'm very grateful for the experience that I had."

Bang Showbiz