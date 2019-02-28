Idris Elba and John Legend. Pictures: Instagram and AP

Idris Elba is determined to keep his People's Sexiest Man Alive title "until he dies" but John Legend wants it after finding out his fellow "The Voice" coaches were both awarded the honour. The "All of Me" hitmaker brought up the fact that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine - who are joined by Kelly Clarkson on the panel - have received the title during Monday night's episode of the talent show.

He said: "I realise I’m the only man up here that hasn’t won Sexiest Man Alive. I feel like if I’m on "The Voice," that means I’m gonna get it."

Elba, however, has some theories of his own when it comes to who will hold the title, and he's 'confident' that he will have it awhile.

The 46-year-old British actor received the magazine's annual honour in 2018 and he has joked he will continue to reign as the world's top hunk because the title dictates him to be the sexiest man for as long as he lives.

Appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Wednesday, Elba said: "Here's my philosophy on this. It says Sexiest Man Alive. So as long as I'm alive, I'm still the sexiest."

