John Legend: I'm worried my family could face police brutality

John Legend is "worried" members of his family could be subject to police brutality, as he said he "sees [his] family members" in the same position as George Floyd when he watches the tragic clip of his death.

The "All of Me" singer spoke out following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed when a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes during an arrest, and said watching the video footage of George's tragic death makes him "worry" for his family.

During a preview of an interview with Willie Geist for "Sunday Today" - which will air this weekend - Willie said: "I've talked to so many of my friends about that video ... And what they've said to me is, 'What you have to understand, Willie, is that I see myself under that officer's knee. I see my dad under that officer's knee.' "

And after he asked John what he sees when he watches the clip, the 41-year-old singer said: "Well, we do see our family members when that happens. My younger brother has a son who is 20 years old, and I could see him in moments like that having a misunderstanding with officers and I worry for him. I worry for, particularly once they hit a certain age and their body is deemed as threatening to other people, that they could experience that same thing."

Meanwhile John - who has Luna, four, and Miles, two, with his wife Chrissy Teigen - recently said he's keen to continue spreading "joy" with his music in the wake of both the ongoing protests and the coronavirus pandemic.