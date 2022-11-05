John Legend says 'many people are concerned' about Kanye West after mom died

John Legend says "a lot of people are concerned" about Kanye West. The singer collaborated with the star on tracks for the albums “The College Dropout” and “Get Lifted” but he's admitted they've lost touch in recent years and fears the rapper may have changed as he struggled to cope following the death of his mother Donda West in 2007.

When asked about West on New York Magazine's “On with Kara Swisher” podcast, 43-year-old Legend explained: "I do find him different than he was back then. “I didn't see hints of this kind of harmful behaviour back then but, you know, I think life happens to people, and I think the death of his mother probably had something to do with this." Watch video:

The “All Of Me” star added: "I don't want to play armchair psychologist, but he's definitely changed, and a lot of us who have known him over the years are really concerned about it." When asked whether he's been trying to contact the “Stronger” rapper recently, he replied: "Well, I know people in his life who are, but we have lost touch. “We haven’t been friends for a while now, and so I'm not personally doing anything, but I do know people who are, and a lot of people are concerned about him."

West hit headlines in recent weeks after promoting T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan “White Lives Matter” at Paris Fashion Week in France, while he was later booted off Twitter for making a series of anti-Semitic comments. Later in the interview, Legend went on to condemn anti-Semitism but insisted there should always be "place for forgiveness". He added: "I believe that the forgiver needs to forgive, you know? Like it's better for you, the person that feels like they've been harmed, to be able to forgive.

