John Legend still wants to share that joy

John Legend thinks it is important to "share that joy" despite the Black Lives Matter movement.

The "All of Me" hitmaker feels people should still look forward with positivity despite the current uproar across the United States over the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd.

Speaking on ATX TV ... from the Couch, he said: "We still have our sense of humour. We still think there's a lot in the world to talk about and make fun of and there's a lot of joy we can share with other people and I think it's important to continue to share that joy, that laughter with intelligence and with an eye to what's going on in the world, but people still need to laugh and enjoy themselves. I think it's important that we show the fullness of what it is to be black and human. Through our art, we are able to that."

Meanwhile, John previously revealed he wants to help "spread some love" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "Well, it's an interesting time for musicians. So much of what we do requires other people being around, and as much as we want to connect to people it's not as easy to do it this way as it would be otherwise, but we're trying to make the most of it and we've been trying to help people get through this time by giving them some music, some inspiration, spreading some love.